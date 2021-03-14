MACC nab oil and gas firm manager, wife over RM3.4m bribery, money laundering; cash used to buy luxury cars

According to an MACC source, the couple is suspected of accepting bribes from several contractors in exchange for oil pump construction projects from 2017 to 2019. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A company manager and his wife were arrested by the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of accepting bribes and money laundering amounting to RM3.4 million.

The manager of the oil and gas company, and his wife were arrested after giving statements at the Putrajaya MACC headquarters at about 2pm today.

According to an MACC source, the couple is suspected of accepting bribes from several contractors in exchange for oil pump construction projects from 2017 to 2019.

“All the money was then believed to have been invested by the suspects as well as to buy luxury cars,” said the source.

The source also said that the suspects had transferred RM684,000 from their savings account to a fixed deposit account.

The suspects also allegedly kept cash of RM1.9 million as well as RM300,000 in foreign currency.

The source said that the two suspects will be charged tomorrow at the Shah Alam Court to face several charges under Section 4 (1) (b) of Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama