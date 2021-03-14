Kedah police nab two on suspicion of shooting stray dog with arrows

Kota Setar District Police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said a police team from the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Division arrested the first suspect, aged 30, in Jitra. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, March 14 — Police conducted two raids this afternoon and arrested two men on suspicion of shooting a stray dog with arrows and killing it at Seberang Jalan Putra, here, last Thursday.

Kota Setar District Police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said a police team from the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Division arrested the first suspect, aged 30, in Jitra.

“The suspect, who has no criminal record, was arrested at 4pm. Further investigations led to the seizure of two bows, a quiver and 21 arrows at the suspect’s house in Mergong, here.

“An hour later, police arrested another suspect, 20, who is also believed to have been involved in the incident. He was arrested at the side of the road in Kampung Hilir, Kepala Batas near here,” he said in a statement today.

He added that both men had been handed over to the Veterinary Services Department for investigation under Section 29(1)(E) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and Section 45 of the Animals Act 1953.

Police had earlier received a report from a complainant who had viewed the uploaded CCTV footage of the killing on a person’s Facebook account.

The recording, which went viral on social media, showed a man shooting the dog with a bow and arrow and killing it between 4.21am and 5.26am last Thursday. — Bernama