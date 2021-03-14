Ismail Sabri: EMCO at Kampung Lingkudau, Sabah while the one at Sri Jelutong Quarters, Pahang ends tomorrow

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also added that the EMCO in Sri Jelutong Quarters at Pekan, Pahang will end tomorrow, earlier than anticipated after risk assessments showed a lower rate of infection. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that Kampung Lingkudau in Keningau, Sabah will be put under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until March 28.

In a statement, Ismail said that since March 12, 102 screenings were done and 19 positive Covid-19 cases were detected in the area.

He added that the Health Ministry confirmed that the rate of infection in the locality is high.

“After a risk assessment with the various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the Health Ministry, the government has agreed to implement EMCO in Kampung Lingkudau, Keningau, Sabah from March 15 to March 28, 2021,” he said.

Ismail also added that the EMCO in Sri Jelutong Quarters at Pekan, Pahang will end tomorrow, earlier than anticipated after risk assessments showed a lower rate of infection.

“The Health Ministry has done 80 screenings in the locality and of that number, only four positive cases were detected,” he said.