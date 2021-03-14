Covid-19: One more fatality in Sarawak today, according to SDMC

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, March 14 — One more Covid-19 fatality was reported in Sarawak today, taking the death toll in the state to 90, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement today that the latest fatality involved a 61-year-old local man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital with flu, cough and breathing difficulties.

“A Covid-19 screening was carried out on Feb 22 and the result came back positive the next day. His health condition deteriorated and he died on March 14,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, 178 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Sarawak over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 12,451 cases. — Bernama