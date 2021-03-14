Communications and Multimedia minister launches e-medical app cHEART

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah launches the cHEART app at the Kampung Cherating community internet centre, March 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Mar 14 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has launched an e-medical application named cHEART under its Community Internet Centres (PIK) to enable the public to seek medical advice or schedule follow-up consultations online.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the application was developed by DATA8 Sdn Bhd, a local company, and the Kampung Cherating PIK was selected to implement the pilot project before it was extended to other PIK in stages.

He said the cHEART app was an initiative to inculcate the use of technology in society especially in rural areas or the interior through PIK, adding that the app was a contribution from industry players and telecommunication companies in efforts to open up more opportunities and demands for the e-medical system which are still lacking.

“We encourage locals who need follow-up doctor or specialist consultation services to use this application by making an appointment with a doctor at PIK without having to go to the hospital which will save time, cost and energy,” he told reporters after the launching ceremony here today.

Also present were TM ONE executive vice-president and chief executive officer Taufek Omar, DATA8 Sdn Bhd founder Rajifah Ramli, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Pahang director Zahari Ismail and Pahang Telekom Malaysia general manager Datuk Zulfikri Hashim.

Saifudin, who is also Indera Mahkota member of parliament said, for now, the cHEART application only involved the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor, adding that he was confident that the number of hospitals would increase when more people use the application.

He said PIK services nationwide had been extended to include e-commerce, e-Sport and e-Tuisyen and the cHEART application would be an added-value to the list of services they offer.

“I was told that the cHEART app uses blockchain technology for that (security) purpose, besides requiring patient permission to open data. If necessary, CyberSecurity is also ready to assist at any time in this matter,” he said.

Besides cHEART, the Kampung Cherating PIK, which is located 43 kilometres from Kuantan, also offers packaging and delivery services that have the potential to help push products by local people further. — Bernama