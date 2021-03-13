Tourism industry players should get Covid-19 vaccine jab during second phase, says Negri Sembilan MB

Negri Sembilan MB Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun says tourism industry players should be given the chance to receive the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, March 13 ― Tourism industry players should be given the chance to receive the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to restore the industry, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said tourism was the longest sector to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the country since early last year.

“The tourism industry is the most affected compared with the construction industry and other industries. I am confident that if most of the players in the industry are vaccinated, the industry will recover,” he told reporters after the opening of the Seremban Water Recreation Park here today.

On the Seremban Water Recreation Park, he said, the government had allocated RM340,000 to develop the park, which was opened in October last year, as a new tourism product in the state.

He said the park is opened on Monday to Friday from 2pm to 7pm, while on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, it is opened from 9am to 7pm. ― Bernama