NRD receives 33,244 applications for late birth registration as of February

Malaysia currently has 225 National Registration Departments nationwide. — Picture by Hari Anggara

RANTAU PANJANG, March 13 — The National Registration Department (NRD) has received 33,244 applications for late registration of birth (DLSK) from 2018 until last month.

Its director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said generally, DLSK cases involved lack of awareness among parents.

‘’It is the duty of parents to register their children born in Malaysia.

‘’A total of 1,667 DLSK applications were received in Kelantan since 2018 until last year. The late registration was due to marriages abroad which were not registered in Malaysia, divorces, parents’ negligence and also involved illegitimate children,’’ he told reporters after attending the ‘Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (Mekar) programme in Kampung Petai Dusun, Baroh Pial here today.

Commenting further, Ruslin said there were 225 NRD offices nationwide.

‘’Those with financial problems can contact NRD and we will send a team or panel which will go down to the ground every three or four months.

‘’Community heads such as village chief and imam can play a role by referring such cases to us,’’ he said. — Bernama