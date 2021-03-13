Gerakan says will leave it to Perikatan presidential council to decide on GE15 seats

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai says the party is leaving it to the Perikatan Nasional presidential council to decide on seat allocation for component parties in the 15th general election. — File picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― Gerakan is leaving it to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) presidential council to decide on seat allocation for component parties in the 15th general election (GE15), said Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

He said the allocation of seats for both state and parliamentary constituencies was no longer an issue for Gerakan, the newest member of the five-party PN.

“PN at the federal level will decide. We (Gerakan) may get more or fewer seats compared to GE14. (But) what is important is that PN must win,” he told a press conference after the opening of the 49th Gerakan national delegates’ conference at Menara PGRM here today.

A total of 623 delegates from throughout the country attended the conference, which was conducted in a hybrid format of virtual and physical participation.

Lau said ensuring PN’s victory in GE15 is the main focus of Gerakan, which joined the coalition on February 11.

However, he said Gerakan is still banking its hopes on Penang, which used to be its power base as the party had held the chief minister’s post there for 39 years.

In GE14, Gerakan contested under the Barisan Nasional ticket in 22 parliamentary and 31 state seats but lost in all. ― Bernama