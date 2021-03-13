Four family members among five killed in Raub road crash

KUANTAN, March 13 ― Four family members were among five people killed in a road crash at Kilometre 334 Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kota Baru, near Simpang Gesing in Raub, about 240km from here, yesterday.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the crash, which occurred at 3.15pm, involved aToyota Hilux multipurpose vehicle and a Chevrolet Optra car.

The four family members killed in the crash were car driver, ex-army Muhamad Fadzli Aming, 45, his wife Nur Asyitah Abu Samah, 44, and their children, son Muhammad Iqmal, 13, and seven-year-old daughter Irina Nur Qhalesya, from Kampung Jeruas Sega, Raub.

Nur Asyitah died at the scene, while Irina Nur Qhalesyah was pronounced dead at the Kuala Lipis Hospital. Muhamad Fadzli and Muhammad Iqmal died during treatment at Raub Hospital.

Also killed in the crash was a passenger in the Toyota Hilux, Wan Syahrul Munif Wan Jaffar, 44, while the driver, aged 30, was injured on the arm and sent to Raub Hospital for treatment.

"The crash was believed to have occurred when the Toyota Hilux, which was from Kuala Lumpur and heading to Kota Baru, Kelantan, skidded and veered into the opposite lane and collided with the car which the family was travelling in,” he said in a statement today. ― Bernama