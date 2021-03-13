Covid-19: 275,851 individuals vaccinated in Malaysia as of March 12

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Selangor recorded the highest number of individuals who received the first dose of the vaccine. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A total of 275,851 individuals have been vaccinated in Phase 1 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Selangor recorded the highest number of individuals who received the first dose of the vaccine at 33,163, followed by Sarawak (29,052); Perak (28,463); and Kuala Lumpur (28,244).

“Pahang has 21,841 vaccine recipients; Sabah (21,708); Johor (20,276); Kedah (16,546); Pulau Pinang (15,459); Kelantan (15,339); Terengganu (13,070); and Negeri Sembilan (12,197).

“In Melaka, a total of 7,733 people have been vaccinated; Perlis (6,591); Putrajaya (3,827); and Labuan (2,342),” he said through an infographic posted on his Twitter account, today.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which was launched on Feb 24 aims to provide immunisation for free to the people in Malaysia, locals and foreigners alike. — Bernama