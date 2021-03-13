Civil Defence Force to mobilise 10,000 personnel to support implementation of immunisation programme

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the focus would be on efforts in rural areas. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLUANG, March 13 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) will mobilise about 10,000 of its personnel and volunteers starting today to assist in the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

Mohd Redzuan said the focus would be given on efforts to convey information regarding the immunisation programme to people in the rural areas, assist them in their registration to obtain the injection as well as transport them to the designated vaccine administration centres.

He said with the right equipment and applications APM personnel and volunteers could go into villages to help the disabled, senior citizens as well as those who are living far away from district health centres.

“We have assets, cars or vehicles we can take details of villagers who do not have internet access and help them with registration (for vaccination) or any assistance (that they need),” he told reporters after opening the Southern Region Civil Defence Training Centre (Pulapas) here today.

Also present was APM chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab.

Mohd Redzuan said he was confident that the mobilisation effort would help to increase the number of Covid-19 vaccine recipients under the immunisation programme.

On the RM46.8 million Pulapas, he hoped it would achieve the force’s objective to produce professional APM personnel in line with its increasingly challenging role.

He said the training centre was completed on Sept 15 last year and is equipped with various infrastructure and training facilities such as training pools (for water rescue), training towers, parade ground and training blocks, among others. — Bernama