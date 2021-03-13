Brickfields police chief: Friday night Bangsar murder due to past vengeance

Screenshot from a video of the fight that took place in Telawi, Bangsar last night. — Police Source

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A fight between two groups — one that was seeking revenge in Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar last night resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man.

Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar in a statement this evening said the deceased from Batu Caves, Selangor was in Bangsar last night to have some drinks with his friends at a pub.

“Around 1am, when the victim was walking towards his car another group of men attacked him and his friend. A fight ensued, during which the victim was slashed multiple times with a knife and stabbed with a beer bottle.

“The victim then ran towards Bangsar Village 2, but collapsed in front of a 7-Eleven store. He was rushed to University Malaya Medical Centre by a friend but succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital,” Anuar said.

He also confirmed that one of the victim’s friend had sustained injuries on his face from the fight and is currently undergoing treatment at the Kuala Lumpur hospital.

“The injured victim aged 30 is currently receiving treatment.

“We have identified five suspects and police are in the midst of tracking them down,” he said.

Anuar said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.

Meanwhile, a police source said the deceased had two previous criminal records under Section 506 of the Penal Code that deals with criminal intimidation while the victim who survived had two past criminal records over drug related offences.

The source said the incident took place after the deceased left a pub along Jalan Telawi 2.

Police urged members of the public who have information related to the case to contact the Brickfields police hotline at 03-2297 9222.