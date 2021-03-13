Air Selangor offers plumbing course for the unemployed

Air Selangor, with the co-operation of the Construction Academy of Malaysia (ABM), has launched the Plumber Apprentice Skills Course to provide the opportunity for a new career, especially for those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― Registration is still open for the Plumber Apprentice Skills Course under Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) especially for those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air Selangor Corporate Communications chief, Elina Baseri, in a statement yesterday, said the registration forms could be downloaded from the company’s website while physical copies could be obtained from the customer service counters.

“The course was launched by Air Selangor with the co-operation of the Construction Academy of Malaysia (ABM) in August last year to provide the opportunity for a new career, subsequently generating an income from water utility services and repairs,” she said.

She said the first group of 12 participants from Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya received their certificates of participation, ABM certificates of achievement and the green card of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) today in recognition of their skills. ― Bernama