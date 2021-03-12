Tudan clinic in Sarawak rolls out BookDoc online appointment system

BookDoc is now available at Tudan Health Clinic in Miri. ― Borneo Post pic

MIRI, March 12 ― Tudan Health Clinic is rolling out its BookDoc, an online appointment system for general consultation and non-emergency services to better serve patients and reduce congestion.

Under this system, appointments can be made through applications downloaded from Google Play Store, Apple Store or web bookings at greater efficiency to reduce exposure to Covid-19 infection.

The public can either download their BookDoc Apps at Google Play Store or Apple Store into their respective smartphones according to their operating system.

Alternatively, booking can also be made on the website.

In a statement issued yesterday, the clinic in Permyjaya township said this system is already operational and ready to handle appointments for walk-in patients, medical check-up, missed appointment with doctor, minor ailments such as cough, fever or influenza, and general consultation.

Exempted from BookDoc booking are patients with chronic diseases and those who have prior appointment with maternity and paediatric care clinic, the statement added.

This system is introduced to reduce congestion and enable social distancing to be practised to break the chain of Covid-19 infections at this busy clinic.

Together with Miri Hospital, Tudan clinic is capable of processing antigen rapid test kits (RTK-Ag) for Covid-19 after they each received a Biological Safety Cabinet (BSC) Type 2 donated by Samling Group of Companies and upgrading of laboratories last year.

The clinic is currently servicing over 200,000 people living in Tudan, Permyjaya, Kuala Baram and surrounding areas, making it one of the busiest clinics in Miri Division. ― Borneo Post