Sarawak police nab 11 alleged sellers of fake Covid-19 test results

Supt Maria anak Rasid said two police reports were lodged on the fake Covid-19 test result certificates. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Information Department

KUCHING, March 12 — The state Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) has arrested 11 people accused of selling fake Covid-19 RT-PCR test results following two reports lodged by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat, Chief Minister’s Office, its head Superintendent Maria anak Rasid said today.

She said the fake certificates were sold for between RM50 and RM100 each.

She also said eight of the suspects were arrested on March 7 and the remaining three today, all in the Kuching district.

“The initial eight suspects have been released on police bail,” she told reporters during a press conference presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman.

Maria said the police also seized a handphone and several SIM cards from one of the suspects.

She said investigation papers will be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

She added the police are investigating the falsification of the test results under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of between one year and 10 years, or whipping and fine, or both, upon conviction.

Maria said the police take a dim view of people using fake Covid-19 test results because it endangers public health.

“We will not hesitate to take stern action against those involved in contravening the law,” she said.

She also warned health or laboratory facilities involved in conducting Covid-19 tests to be more responsible and refrain from issuing false reports.