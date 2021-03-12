Gerakan to field more women candidates in GE15, says deputy president

Oh said Gerakan believes that its women delegates has the potential to excel. ― Picture by KE Ooi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) will field more women candidates in the upcoming 15th General Elections (GE15).

Deputy President Oh Tong Keong said this was because women in the country have proven their ability in holding important positions in the government and the private sector, and the party believed that its women delegates had the potential to excel.

“We believe that one day, our women leaders will be capable of becoming the president, deputy president and secretary-general,” he said when officiating the 33rd Gerakan National Women’s Delegates Conference here tonight.

He also agreed with and supported the suggestion by the Council of Malaysian Women Political Leaders (Comwel) on Monday, which urged the Election Commission to consider setting aside 30 per cent of parliamentary and state constituency seats for women candidates in GE15.

In addition, Oh said that Gerakan, which was now a part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, would play its part in voicing out social issues more effectively.

“Our party’s stand remains the same, if the government implements a policy that does not benefit the rakyat or causes discord among Malaysians, we will continue to raise issues and questions that are central to the rakyat,” he said in his speech officiating the 33rd Gerakan National Youth Delegates Conference held separately tonight.

He also expressed hope that both wings would cooperate with other parties within PN to prepare for the upcoming GE15.

Both conferences were held entirely online, while tomorrow, the 49th Gerakan National Delegates Conference will be officiated by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, which will see some delegates attending the event at Dewan Wawasan Tun Dr Lim Keng Yaik, Menara PGRM, and others virtually. — Bernama