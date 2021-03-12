Dr Adham says community pharmacists now eligible for phase one Covid-19 vaccination

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced today that community pharmacists are now included in the priority list of frontliners to be vaccinated for Covid-19 of the national immunisation programme. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Community pharmacists are now included in the priority list of frontliners to be vaccinated for Covid-19 of the national immunisation programme.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced today that the private sector pharmacists have been included under category two the first phase.

“Category two refers to frontliners who are involved in the health sector, defence agency, security personnel and essential services.

“This is following requests from the Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) and the Malaysian Community Pharmacy Guild (MCPG),” he said in a statement.

He said the decision was made during a meeting with the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply that was jointly chaired by his ministry and the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry under Khairy Jamaluddin.

Dr Adham added that the decision will benefit nearly 4,000 community pharmacists in the country.