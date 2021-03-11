Umno, PAS want ruling on ‘Allah’ referred to appellate court

An aerial view of the Kuala Lumpur High Court April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Muafakat Nasional (MN) Consultative Committee meeting held last night has urged that the High Court’s ruling on the use of the Islamic words be referred to the Court of Appeal.

MN in a statement said the coalition views seriously the High Court's decision in allowing non-Muslims to use the Islamic words in their publications.

"Today's meeting also urged the Federal government to take the initiative to expedite the implementation of a more harmonised legal system within the Federal Constitution framework," the statement said.

The meeting also agreed to further strengthen MN, it said.

The media statement was distributed by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan who is also MN secretary-general through WhatsApp and via Twitter.

The High Court here yesterday ruled that Christians nationwide can use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes.

The three other words are Baitullah, Kaabah and solat.

This follows Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin, sitting as High Court judge, allowing a judicial review application by a Sarawak native Christian, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill.

Earlier, the MN meeting between Umno and PAS, held for about three hours at Menara Dato 'Onn, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here, among others, discussed on the coalition's empowerment agenda.

The meeting, co-chaired by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his PAS counterpart Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, was attended by 12 top leaders from both parties. — Bernama