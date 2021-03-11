Terengganu govt to provide education assistance for children of murdered woman in Johor

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay reportedly said the victim’s 43-year-old husband was believed to be the prime suspect who shot his wife at close range while she was sleeping, using an air rifle. — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, March 11 — The plight of two siblings who lost their mother in a horrific murder in Kota Tinggi, Johor recently caught the attention of the Terengganu government.

State Welfare, Women and Family Development and National Unity Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat said the state government was ready to bear the education cost of the two siblings, aged three and four, up to university level.

“The education of these children will not be neglected. We will provide assistance according to their needs and for today, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) has provided immediate assistance of RM300.

“A monthly assistance of RM250 will also be given to the two siblings each once the court proceedings on their custody rights are completed,” he told reporters after visiting the family of the murder victim in Kampung Telaga, here today.

Also present in the visit was state JKM director, Zuhami Omar.

Apart from that, Hanafiah said the state government together with JKM Terengganu would also help facilitate the process of claiming custody rights in court to ensure that the victim’s family gets the right as the two siblings are closer to them.

Last Friday, the media reported the mystery of a woman’s disappearance was finally answered when her body was found in a drum buried in a farm in Bandar Penawar, about 30 kilometres from the scene at around 4.30am on the day of the incident.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay reportedly said the victim’s 43-year-old husband was believed to be the prime suspect who shot his wife at close range while she was sleeping, using an air rifle.

The case is believed to be motivated by jealousy and the police also found a fasakh letter to end their marriage in the house.

The remains of the 38-year-old woman were laid to rest at the Kampung Telaga cemetery here at about 5.30am yesterday. — Bernama