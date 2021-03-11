Sabah’s latest Covid-19 cluster traced to Kalabakan gathering to celebrate newborn baby

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun speaks during an interview at Likas Sports Complex in Kota Kinabalu September 14, 2017. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, March 11 — A thanksgiving ritual for a newborn baby in Metorai has been identified as the source of a new Covid-19 cluster in Kalabakan.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said health authorities traced the index case of the Jambatan 1 Bombalai cluster to a 59-year-old woman who held a kenduri aqiqah on February 20 at her home in Kampung Jambatan 1 Bombalai.

“She was later detected positive through a symptomatic screening in a medical facility in Tawau on February 26.

“Today, we have four new cases from this cluster, bringing the total to 15 cases from this cluster, from 41 close contacts screened since March 1,” he said.

Authorities are still trying to trace more close contacts.

Sabah recorded 61 more Covid-19 cases today, 11 of which were in Kota Kinabalu.