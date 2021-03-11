Rent exemption, discounts for tenants of federal land, buildings extended, says minister

Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah he said the extension of the initiative was based on the objectives outlined by the government in the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (Permai) to support the viability of business. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The federal government has agreed to extend the exemption initiative and 50 per cent discount to tenants of federal land and buildings. said Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

In a statement today, he said the extension of the initiative was based on the objectives outlined by the government in the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (Permai) to support the viability of business.

On the initiative for federal land tenants, Shamsul Anuar said the extension of the rent exemption involved payment of rent for four months from September 1 to December 31 2020 to 259 tenants who were approved for March to August last year.

“A 50 per cent discount on rent for six months from January 1 to June 30 2021 is for all tenants,” he said.

To manage the renting of space and premises at federal buildings, Shamsul Anuar said the extension on rent exemption is for September 1 to December 31 2020 to tenants who have been approved from March to August 2020.

“The granting of 50 per cent discount is for six months from January 1 to June 30 2021 is for all tenants, he said.

Shamsul Anuar said tenants of premises owned by the federal government such as nurseries, cafeterias, and convenient stores should refer to the ministry’s Consumer Department over the matter.

On March 27 last year, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package said premises owned by the federal government such as school canteens, nurseries, cafeterias would be exempted from rent for six months including all premises owned by agencies and statutory bodies of the federal government. — Bernama