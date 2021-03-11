Rais Yatim: Include senators in list of frontliners to receive vaccine

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks to reporters at a press conference at Parliament September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim has officially informed the government to include members of the Senate in the list of frontliners to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

He said the letter was handed over to Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba this morning.

“The letter (aims to) ask why senators are not included in the list of main recipients (of the vaccine), together with other legislators such as members of the Dewan Rakyat and state legislative assemblies.

“I have reminded them to return the legislative rights to the 66 senators I am acting as the president of Dewan Negara and this matter can only be resolved by Khairy and Dr Adham,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Checks on the JKJAV (Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee) website https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/ regarding guidelines for determining the list of frontliners for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme found that members of the Senate were not included with members of the Dewan Rakyat and state legislative assemblies.

The guidelines state the general definition of frontliners as those who are at high risk of being infected and spreading Covid-19, that is those who are directly exposed to infected individuals, individuals at high risk of being infected, samples from patients or environment with the potential to become a source of infection.

The document divides frontliners into two categories. Category 1 is for members directly involved in treatment and health care while Category 2 is for members involved in the health sector, defence agencies, security personnel and essential services.

The document, dated March 1 and signed by JKJAV co-chairs Adham and Khairy, also states that any amendments to the guidelines are subject to the decision and ruling of the JKJAV. — Bernama