Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Chili’s at Bangsar Shopping Centre to close, prompting surprise and sadness from regulars (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Popular franchise restaurant Chili’s Malaysia is closing down its first flagship store that opened in Bangsar nearly 30 years ago.

In a Facebook post, Chili’s Malaysia extended its heartfelt thanks to all its patrons who have visited and supported the outlet in Bangsar Shopping Centre over the years.

“We are sadly saying goodbye to our very first flagship store. Drop by for one last time before March 31 to say goodbye as we will be permanently closing Chili’s Bangsar Shopping Centre outlet soon,” it said.

Many of the post’s commenters expressed surprise, sadness and regret at the closure of Bangsar outlet.

“Ohh wow. Gosh this was our ‘Bangsar kids’ hangout as teens in the 1990s. Lots of memories, great fun!” said Sophia Khan.

Sarvindheran Chelvarajah said his father used to bring the family to the restaurant when he was growing up, to give them a fancy meal whenever he could.

“There were so much memories in this place for me and my family. Sad to see this restaurant go away,” he said.

Jessie Kaur expressed puzzlement as to why Chili’s in Bangsar would be closing down, adding that out of all of Chili’s Malaysia’s outlets, its cooks made the best meals.

“I have been going there since you guys opened. Nice all time favourite family restaurant,” she said.

Harvinder Kaur Dhaliwal lamented the closure of the outlet, as she has been going there for almost two decades.

“It is the best outlet, great and warm hospitality. Please do not close your doors,” she said.

Irwan Kurniawan recalled working at the outlet years before, and learning a few work tricks.

“I used to work here part time circa 1998. So sad, the place which taught me the tricks of carrying three to four plates on one hand,” he said.

Another Facebook user, Mohd Azmir Razali, recalled working in the Bangsar outlet in the mid-1990s.

“I used to work in Bangsar Shopping Centre part time back in 1993 to 1995. During the early days, mat sallehs (Caucasian foreigners) were brought in from the United States as trainees,” he said.

Angel Kee said her children would be disappointed to know of the outlet’s imminent closure.

“My kids will be devastated, they love it here! We love it here,” she said.