Pahang govt allocates RM675,000 cash aid to village security committees

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, March 11 — The Pahang government has approved a one-off RM1,000 cash assistance for the chairmen of the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) and New Village Security and Development Committee (JKKB) as well as deputy chairmen of the Settlement Security and Development Committee (JKKR).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the assistance under the Bantuan Prihatin Pahang (BPP) was an additional RM750 to the original announcement of RM250 per person, which was tabled in the 2021 Pahang Budget on Nov 16 last year.

“Payment will be made starting next week, involving 675 recipients comprising 543 JKKK chairmen, JKKB chairmen (62) and JKKR deputy chairmen (70) with a total allocation of RM675,000,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy hopes that the aid will help the recipients to continue to improve their services for the progress and prosperity of the village or settlement they represented. — Bernama



