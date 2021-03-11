National Book Development Foundation to hold National Creative Industry Conference on March 30, 31

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The National Creative Industry Conference 2021, National Book Award and Telenovela Award 2020-2021 will be held for two days starting March 30 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

The event is organised by the National Book Development Foundation (YPBN) in collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) as co-organiser.

Chairman of the main organising committee, Hasan Hamzah, said the event would be held in a hybrid manner, face to face and online.

He said the creative industry conference was aimed at finding a formula to help creative industry players get the same opportunities as other industries.

“Therefore, 45 NGOs (non-governmental organisations) in the creative industry will join forces to present 25 policy working papers,” he said in a press conference on the event here today.

In the meantime, Hasan said in conjunction with the creative industry conference, the National Book Award (ABN) would also be held to recognise and appreciate those involved in book publishing as well as the Telenovela Award (ATN) for the country’s creative industry.

There are four categories in the ABN, namely the International Publisher Award, the International Writer Award, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Special Award and the National Writing Award.

ATN, on the other hand, offers four nominations, namely Best Telenovela Drama Award, Best Telenovela Drama Production Award, Best Telenovela Actor Award and Best Telenovela Actress Award. — Bernama