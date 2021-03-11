In Kelantan, two teenagers charged with insulting teachers

One of the teenage boys charged in the Magistrates’ Court in Kota Baru, March 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BARU, March 11 — Two teenage boys who wore school uniform scribbled with abusive and vulgar words against teachers which went viral on social media recently were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Both accused pleaded guilty after the charges were read separately before Magistrate Mohd Izuddin Mohd Shukri to a charge under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which provides a fine not exceeding RM100.

They were charged with wearing the uniform with insulting or indecent words and symbols with the intention to disturb public peace at Chempaka roundabout near here, at about 4pm on March 3.

However, the court allowed both accused bail of RM100 with one surety each and fixed June 22 for mention and submission of the teenagers’ probation report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S.Gayathiri prosecuted the case while lawyer Nik Nazriani Nik Ab Rahman from the National Legal Aid Foundation represented both accused.

Earlier, a photograph of the two schoolboys went viral on social media showing both of them riding a motorcycle in school uniforms with insulting words against the teachers, which received criticisms from netizens. — Bernama