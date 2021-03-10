Umno, PAS to discuss ways of strengthening Muafakat Nasional tonight, says Ahmad Maslan

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the meeting would be co-chaired by Umno’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and PAS’ deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Umno and PAS will discuss on the coalition’s empowerment agenda during the Muafakat Nasional (MN) Consultative Committee meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn tonight.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the meeting would be co-chaired by Umno’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and PAS’ deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Twelve top leaders from both parties will also be present.

“Several matters will be discussed on MN empowerment because we have never made any statement that are contrary, both Umno and PAS are serious about empowering MN,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Asked if tonight’s meeting agenda would include giving PAS the ultimatum to work either with Umno or Bersatu, Ahmad said PAS has the right to choose to work with Bersatu under the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“PAS-Umno ties have been established way before PAS and Bersatu started working together under PN so there is no reason for us to give PAS the ultimatum to decide,” he said.

On seat allocation, Ahmad said he sees no rife over seat allocation between the two parties for the upcoming general election (GE15).

“Between Umno and PAS we hope there will be no clashes, but between Umno and Bersatu — that we shall keep in view,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, Umno and PAS held an MN Technical Committee Meeting, co-chaired by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and PAS’ vice-president Idris Ahmad.

Khaled said through the regular meetings, the two parties have built stronger ties and have been working together to strengthen MN.

“Although a lot have been said out there, we (Umno-PAS) are still together and we still continue with our meetings,” he said.

Earlier Umno decided to cease cooperation with Bersatu in GE15, but remained with its stand to cooperate with PAS in strengthening MN.

PAS, on the other hand wants to empower MN, and continue with its agenda of strengthening unity among the Muslim community, which is the basis of PN’s cooperation. — Bernama