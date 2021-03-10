Terengganu secondary school principal arrested over molest, sexual harassment allegations

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested in Kuala Nerus at about 11pm on Monday, after four women working as cleaners at the school lodged police reports against him. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA BERANG, March 10 — Police have arrested a secondary school principal in Hulu Terengganu in connection with several molestation and sexual harassment cases which allegedly happened between January and the end of February this year.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested at his house in Kuala Nerus at about 11pm on Monday, after four women working as cleaners at the school lodged police reports on March 8 and 9 on the alleged incidents.

Sources said the four women alleged that an individual had molested them at the school premises and also sexually harassed them by sending offensive messages via WhatsApp.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud, when contacted today, said police have obtained an order to remand the suspect for four days beginning yesterday. — Bernama