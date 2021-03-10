Police expose drug trafficking ring operating out of grocery shop in Ara Damansara

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 10 — A man who used his grocery shop as a front to conduct drug trafficking activities was finally caught when the police raided his shop in Kampung Sungai Kayu, Ara Damansara on Monday night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said police found 505 grammes (g) of cannabis hidden in a fridge in the shop during the raid and subsequently seized another 80g of the same drug in another fridge at a house nearby after the suspect, aged 25, led them there.

The total value of the drugs is estimated to be RM5,500.

“After he was interviewed, the police raided another house in Kampung Sungai Ara and arrested seven men, aged 19 to 25, and seized 1875g of cannabis in a backpack worth an estimated RM5,360.

“Initial investigations revealed all the suspects were believed to have been trafficking drugs since last September and obtained their supply from a neighbouring country to be sold in the Klang Valley,” he said at a media conference at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (DPH) here today.

He said five of the eight suspects arrested possessed criminal records and all of them tested negative for drugs.

He said they would be remanded for seven days till March 15, and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Nik Ezanee said two men, aged 29 and 30, were also arrested in a separate raid conducted by a team from the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters on a house in Bandar Utama. The two are believed to be linked to the earlier arrest conducted in Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara.

According to him, police also seized 1,780g of drugs suspected to be cannabis worth RM9,000, RM35,000 in cash and a Honda Civic.

“Both suspects did not have any prior criminal records but tested positive for drugs and have been remanded for seven days for investigation.

He explained that investigation was underway to identify their roles in drug trafficking activities in the Klang Valley. — Bernama