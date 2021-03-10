Muhyiddin: Saudi agrees to 10,000 additional Haj quota for Malaysia

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

RIYADH, March 10 — The Saudi Arabian government has agreed to give Malaysia an additional 10,000 Haj quota.

Prime Minister said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he made the request during his audience with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who is also the kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, at the Al-Yamamah Palace here Tuesday (Wednesday in Malaysia).

“When the Haj situation returns to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic, we will get the additional quota for our pilgrims,” he told Malaysian media at the end of his four-day official visit to the kingdom.

Muhyiddin said the Crown Prince gave a very positive answer and assurance to the request as Saudi Arabia has always welcomed Malaysian pilgrims who are known for being well-behaved, well-disciplined and less problematic.

Mecca and Madinah are also undergoing expansion development currently in order to cater more pilgrims in future, the prime minister said. — Bernama