Indonesian woman nabbed over murder of compatriot in Subang

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Police have arrested an Indonesian woman in connection with the murder of her compatriot at an apartment unit in Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, here on Monday.

Subang Jaya Police chief Abd Khalid Othman said the incident began when the 54-year-old victim, who was a kuih seller, went to the house of the 39-year-old suspect who had earlier contacted her and said her child was injured.

When the victim arrived at her house, she pushed the victim and smashed her head against the floor until she died, he told a press conference here early today.

The suspect was then believed to have taken the victim’s jewellery and sold it to settle a debt of RM5,000 yesterday.

He said the victim’s husband, a 47-year-old local, lodged a police report on the disappearance of his wife at the USJ 8 police station at midnight on Tuesday (March 9).

“Subsequently, the police arrested the suspect, who is a kuih maker, yesterday (Tuesday) and she confessed to killing the victim and later showed the police where she hid the body.

“Police found the victim’s body covered in cloth and blanket under the suspect’s bed yesterday,” he said, adding that the victim’s house is only 10 metres away from the suspect’s.

Abd Khalid said the police also arrested the suspect’s 48-year-old local husband who works as a production crew to assist in the investigation. — Bernama