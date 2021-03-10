Health Ministry: Slight uptick in new Covid-19 cases today, at 1,448, along with five deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily update that of the 1,448 new Covid-19 cases today, 10 were imported into the country. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Malaysia recorded a slight rise in new Covid-19 infections from yesterday, with 1,448 new cases today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily update that of the 1,448 new Covid-19 cases today, 10 were imported into the country.

He also reported that five more people have died from Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative toll to 1,191.

Dr Noor Hisham added that Selangor is still registering the highest number of new cases per day, with 516 today, followed by Johor with 273 new cases and Sarawak with 199 new cases.

Other states recording new Covid-19 cases are Kuala Lumpur (103), Penang (99), Perak (83), Sabah (54), Kedah (20), Kelantan (19), Melaka (11), Negri Sembilan (10), Terengganu (eight), Perlis (seven) and Pahang (1).

Of the deaths, he said they involved two cases in Selangor and one each in Johor, Melaka and Sabah respectively.

“All the deaths involved locals between the ages of 43 and 72 who had a history of diabetes and kidney disease. The Ministry of Health expresses our condolences to their family members,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He added that five new clusters were discovered today, with two each in Johor and Selangor, and one in Sarawak.

“They are the Parit Penyengat Darat, Dagang Permai, Sungai Puteh, Melor and Pona clusters. The first two mentioned clusters were also found to be workplace related,” he said.

He added that 13 existing clusters have also come to an end, bringing the number of active clusters down to 449.