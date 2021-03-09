Tebrau MP says can help constituents better after shunning PKR for Perikatan

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong, who confirmed their defection from PKR. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

JOHOR BAHRU, March 9 — Tebrau member of parliament (MP) Steven Choong Shiau Yoon has reiterated that he is supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government now because PN can provide a more effective platform for him to help the people.

Choong said he was not trying to pursue a position or rank and would be ready to refuse if he is offered one.

“I decided to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to ensure that I can carry out my duties (as a representative for the people) at the state level and the national level.

“To do that, I need to have a platform. I am not asking for a ministerial position, I just want access so that national issues such as pollution can reach the relevant minister,” he told reporters after accompanying the Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man on his visit to Sungai Kim Kim here today.

On February 28, Choong and Julau (Sarawak) MP Larry Sng Wei Shien both from PKR, declared their support to the PN government and this was confirmed by Muhyiddin in a post on his official Facebook noting that he had received the statutory declarations from the two MPs.

When asked if he had received a letter of demand from PKR regarding his action, Choong said he received it yesterday.

“I have asked my lawyer to respond to the letter that demands an RM10 million in compensation. I am also ready to take this case to court,” he said. — Bernama