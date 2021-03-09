No ‘clusters’ among Umno leadership, says Zahid

On Sunday, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had claimed that the Umno leaders who are facing criminal charges — the ‘court cluster’ — are actually the ones trying to save the Malay nationalist party. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — There are no “clusters” of any kind among the Umno leadership, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Moreover, he added that the Umno grassroots want the party to remain united without any division, and even if there are differences of opinion, they should be celebrated.

“The interpretations by political analysts indicating that there are various ‘clusters’ may be inevitable.

“They said the ‘court cluster’ should resign, supposedly to save Umno.

“But surprisingly, they seem to be supporters of the ‘power cluster’ — these are those who are anti-Umno,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Zahid added that on top of that, the “cari makan” cluster who is also known as the “broker cluster” is encouraging the situation.

“Fortunately, Umno members are able to sniff out these clusters’ ulterior motives.

“Even fence sitters can see these two clusters’ agenda, what more this is social media,” he added.

Additionally, Zahid said there are three million Umno supporters who know that the “court cluster” is Umno’s last defence.

“They know, and that is why the ‘power cluster’ and ‘broker cluster’ are working very hard.

“Working hard to poison their (Umno supports) minds so that they will reject the ‘court cluster’.

“The ‘power cluster’ and ‘broker cluster’ are worried that Umno is making a comeback with its own strength.

“The ‘power cluster’ is worried that they are losing their grip, (and) ‘broker cluster’ is losing position and rank,” he said.

Zahid expressed gratitude to all Umno supporters for understanding what the “court cluster” is facing and for knowing that whoever leads Umno will potentially end up in the “court cluster”.

On Sunday, Zahid had claimed that the Umno leaders who are facing criminal charges — the “court cluster” — are actually the ones trying to save the Malay nationalist party.

The Bagan Datoh MP said those dubbed the “court cluster”, a colloquial term used to lump Umno leaders facing criminal charges together, are the victims of propaganda for not wanting to let Umno be taken over, purportedly by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

According to Zahid, these Umno leaders of the “court cluster” are the ones who are brave and loyal enough to fight for Umno regardless of what happens to them.

He added that the “brokers”, who supposedly use their position as spokesmen to talk about the unity of the Ummah, actually do not abide by the principles of honesty and transparency.

On March 5, Datuk Seri Najib Razak told Umno Online that if those in the “court cluster” supposedly wanted to be released from their charges, then they should court those in Bersatu but that is not the case.