Johor police to charge Kota Tinggi murder suspect soon pending DNA test report

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay assured the public that the investigation paper on the brutal murder of a woman in Kota Tinggi was in the midst of being completed. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — The police said today they hope to complete investigations and charge the main suspect involved in the sadistic murder of a woman was shot dead in Kota Tinggi on March 1, pending a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) report.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the investigation paper on the case was in the midst of being completed before it is referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor's Office.

At present, he said investigators were still waiting for the DNA report based on the test results from the victim's body.

“If the victim’s family members can ascertain that the body belongs to the deceased, then investigations can be completed,” said Ayob Khan in a press conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

He was commenting on the current status of the case, which has received widespread coverage after it was reported last Friday.

Ayob Khan pointed out that the main suspect has basically admitted to the murder and this was further confirmed by the victim’s clothes.

“However, due to the swollen features of the body, the family can't confirm the victim’s identity and police have to wait for the DNA report before taking further action,” he explained.

On March 1, the 38-year-old victim who worked as a private clerk was allegedly shot in her chest by her husband while she was sleeping at home in Taman Saujana, Kota Tinggi.

Police said her remains were then placed inside a blue plastic barrel before being dumped in a open field nearby in Bandar Penawar.

It was learnt that the brutal murder was revealed after a neighbour, who is also a friend of the suspect, told the police what had transpired during the course of investigation into a missing person’s report.

The victim was shot at about 2.30am on March 1 using an air rifle at close range at the couple's home in Taman Sri Saujana, Kota Tinggi before her body was disposed.

The suspect, who is the 43-year-old husband of the victim, and a 32-year-old male accomplice are currently under remand for six days starting last Friday and will end tomorrow.



