Johor PKR urges its former Tebrau MP to tackle Sungai Kim Kim pollution now that he has the inside track

Fire and Rescue personnel collect water samples from Sungai Kim Kim March 7, 2019. Yesterday marked the second anniversary of the toxic waste dumping tragedy, which affected thousands of schoolchildren and the community in Pasir Gudang. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — Johor PKR today urged Tebrau MP Steven Choong to use his new access within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling government to tackle the issue of river pollution, especially in Sungai Kim Kim, that is in his parliamentary constituency.

Following that, Sungai Kim Kim recently made the headlines again after it became polluted with oil droplets that emitted a foul stench.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse and newly-minted Tebrau PKR chief Teoh Eng Hoon, in a joint statement, said Sungai Kim Kim was in fact located in the Tebrau parliamentary constituency and not in Pasir Gudang.

They said it was the full responsibility of Choong to settle any issues that arose from the area.

“We urge the Tebrau MP to immediately go to the ground to resolve the issue of pollution of Sungai Kim Kim and to ensure that it does not recur in the future.

“If this pollution issue cannot be resolved as soon as possible, we urge the Tebrau MP to resign immediately,” read the joint statement that was directed at Choong who had late last month defected to support PN.

On February 28, Julau MP Larry Sng and Choong announced that they have decided to leave PKR and support the PN government of Muhyiddin as independents.

Due to the defection by Choong, Teoh was then appointed to replace the former as the PKR Tebrau chief.

Yesterday marked the second anniversary of the toxic waste dumping tragedy, which affected thousands of schoolchildren and the community in Pasir Gudang.

On March 7, 2019, several students and teachers experienced nausea, dizziness and vomiting after they were believed to have inhaled toxic fumes caused by chemicals dumped into Sungai Kim Kim.

The pollution resulted in the temporary closure of 111 schools in the Pasir Gudang area, affecting several industries and the lives of the community in the area for about two weeks.