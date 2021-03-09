Johor MACC initiates probe into alleged RM10m defection offer to Sekijang MP

The anti-graft probe will look into the claims made by pro-Barisan Nasional (BN) Facebook page Ops Johor that alleged that certain parties had attempted to bribe Natrah Ismail to jump from PKR to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling coalition. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation paper on an alleged RM10 million offer to Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail to obtain her support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his administration.

The anti-graft probe will look into the claims made by pro-Barisan Nasional (BN) Facebook page Ops Johor that alleged that certain parties had attempted to bribe Natrah to jump from PKR to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling coalition.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias in confirming the probe today said several witnesses involved in the allegation have been identified.

He said the commission is currently in the process of tracking down and recording the witness statements.

“In this regard, the Johor MACC urged all parties not to speculate on the matter until the investigation is completed.

“If any individuals have any leads or new evidence, they are advised to contact the MACC for further action,” said Azmi.

On March 7, Natrah lodged a report with the Segamat MACC branch office regarding the alleged bribery attempt.

She said the incident happened on March 3, and involved two individuals, including a “Datuk Seri”.

The PKR MP’s report was lodged under Section 25 of the MACC Act 2009 regarding the duty to report any attempt of bribery.

A day before, Natrah was advised to lodge a report with the MACC following claims that there were individuals who allegedly attempted to bribe her to leave PKR.

Allegations that two individuals met with Natrah and tried to bribe her to switch allegiances from PKR with an offer of RM10 million and a position want viral on the Ops Johor Facebook page and various other social media platforms previously.