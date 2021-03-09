Ismail Sabri says 6,547 of 42,120 defence personnel vaccinated

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 35,573 more personnel would be inoculated at 58 of the Armed Forces (MAF) vaccination centres nationwide. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A total of 6,547 defence personnel has received the Covid-19 vaccine under Phase 1 of the vaccination programme, as of 5pm today, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said 35,573 more personnel would be inoculated at 58 of the Armed Forces (MAF) vaccination centres nationwide.

“Phase 1 is expected to complete on April 30, where a total of 42,120 people, including uniformed and civilian personnel are expected to be vaccinated,” he said at a press conference on the development of the movement control order at Wisma Pertahanan, here.

On the response among defence personnel towards the vaccination, Ismail Sabri said it was good adding that there was no rejection or refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from the defence personnel. — Bernama