DAP National Congress to be held before June 30, says party’s organising secretary

DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke said the state conventions would be held as scheduled between March 14 and June 5. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The DAP National Convention will be held before June 30, after all the state conventions have been conducted, said DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the state conventions would be held as scheduled between March 14 and June 5, in line with the government’s decision to allow annual general meetings of registered organisations to be conducted in places under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Loke said all state committees had been directed to observe the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“All state committees have been directed to prepare big conference venues which can meet the 50 per cent capacity ruling based on the size of the meeting places,” he said in a statement today.

The state convention will kick off in Perak on March 14, followed by Kedah (March 19), Penang (March 21), Terengganu (March 26), Pahang (March 28), Kelantan (April 9), Negri Sembilan (April 11), Melaka (April 18), Kuala Lumpur (April 25), Sarawak (May 1), Johor (May 2), Federal Territory of Labuan (May 22), Sabah (May 23), Perlis (May 30) and Selangor (June 5). — Bernama