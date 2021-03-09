Cops to quiz man who alleged Kelantan state secretariat staff tried to jump queue on Covid vaccine

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat speaks during an interview with Bernama at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters at Kota Bharu February 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, March 9 — Police expect to record a statement soon from the individual suspected of spreading an allegation that staff of the Kelantan state secretariat (SUK) tried to jump queue to be among the early recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said they had contacted the suspect in Putrajaya to fix a date for recording his statement.

"Police have recorded statements from seven witnesses so far in the investigation,” he told reporters after monitoring compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mulong 2 here today.

On March 3, the Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman's special officer, Mohamad Taufik Ramli, lodged a police report against the individual for alleging that 200 Kelantan SUK staff had attempted to jump queue for vaccination under the first phase of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

On another matter, Shafien said police had recorded statements from two secondary school students who allegedly wore school uniform carrying vulgar words against teachers while riding on a motorcycle.

"The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 we are awaiting instruction from the deputy public prosecutor to take further action,” he said. — Bernama