Quartet nabbed for trafficking drugs out of taxi in KL

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingen police headquarters, December 16, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Four men, including a taxi driver, were arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of trafficking drugs worth RM3.4 million using a taxi.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said police found part of the drugs stashed in the taxi’s boot after detaining the first suspect. The drugs seized included heroin base weighing 31,165 grammes (gm), 10,127 gm of ketamin, 2,497 gm of syabu, 930 gm of Ecstasy pills and 400 Eramin 5 pills weighing 100 gm.

Saiful Azly said this led to the arrest of three other suspects and subsequently a house and condominium were raided.

“We surrounded both premises and found various types of drugs stashed there,” he said at a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters here today.

He added that police also found a pistol and 23 9mm bullets at the condominium and seized a Toyota Vios and RM11,782 in cash.

He said all the suspects, locals aged between 34 and 58, had prior records involving criminal and drug-related offences, adding that two of them tested positive for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and all the suspects are being remanded for seven days until Wednesday. — Bernama