PM Muhyiddin arrives in Madinah

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman (right) arrive at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah March 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

MADINAH, March 8 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman arrived safely in Madinah yesterday.

He was received at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport at 5.50pm (10.50pm in Malaysia) by the Deputy Governor of Madinah, Prince Saud bin Khalid Al Faisal, and Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Abd Razak Abdul Wahab.

The Prime Minister and his wife, who arrived from Mecca after completing their umrah, will be here to visit the Prophet’s Mosque and the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad.

He is scheduled to commence his official programme at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh tomorrow.

The visit to Saudi Arabia, which began on Saturday, is on the invitation extended in April 2020 by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The Prime Minister will then travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow to meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Ruler of Dubai. — Bernama