Labuan completes first dose, phase one of immunisation programme

Three nurses ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine in Labuan. — Borneo Post Online

LABUAN, March 8 — The first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 2,328 frontliners under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme here was scheduled to be completed yesterday.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni Bohari said the frontliners comprised healthcare and non-healthcare personnel from the government agencies (under the Disaster Operations Control Centre) including community leaders and media practitioners.

“We are thankful for the close cooperation of all the relevant government agencies in ensuring smooth running of the first-dose vaccination exercise for eight days,” he told Bernama yesterday.

He said Labuan was among the first states to undertake the vaccination exercise under the programme starting Feb 27, a day after the arrival of the vaccine from Kota Kinabalu via the Labuan Ferry Terminal.

Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPPM) Labuan president, Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman and local journalists, Jainudin Djimin and Iffah Dilaney were among those who received the first dose of the vaccine on the last day of phase one, here,

The second phase of the vaccination (for senior citizens aged 60 and above, vulnerable groups with morbidity problems and persons with disabilities) is scheduled for April, soon after the administering of the second dose is completed, and the third phase (for those aged 18 and above) will run from August to February next year.

Dr Ismuni said Labuan was still linked to two clusters, Taman Mahkota Impian and Jalan Mohammad Salleh with 56 and 86 cases respectively.

The Titian Cluster involving the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)-sanctioned settlements of Kg Muslim, Hujung Pasir (UTC Pasar Sentral), J Bandar (eatery) and Kinabenuwa (onshore workers of the oil and gas sector) has already ended.

At a briefing for Suhaili on the Covid-19 situation, Dr Ismuni disclosed that a total of 425,328 individuals underwent screening last year and 31,207 so far this year.

Two (sub-zones 3 and 5) of the five sub-zones have been declared as Covid-19 green zones while the remaining are still yellow zones.

Labuan has cumulative infections of 2,264, with five active cases and 13 deaths. — Bernama