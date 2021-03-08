In Sarawak, Lundu district turns yellow, Bau now red zone

Selangau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as Covid-19 red zones with 2,688 local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, Mar 8 — Lundu district turned to a yellow zone from green zone yesterday after two new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were detected in the district, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Bau district has changed its status to red after recording 41 cases of local infection in the last 14 day,” said SDMC in a statement yesterday.

Selangau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as Covid-19 red zones with 2,688 local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Samarahan, Kanowit, Sarikei, Serian, Julau, Subis, Dalat and Sri Aman remain as orange zones with 228 cases, while Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Song, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remain yellow zones with 64 local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days.

The other 12 districts remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 89 compounds, of which 68 were in Kuching, Miri (12), Sibu (5) and Padawan (4) for defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs). — Borneo Post Online