Women empowerment will continue to be a top national agenda for PN govt, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said women were one of the most important pillars of national development not only for the social, political and economic aspects but in all aspects. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has always upheld the principle of women’s empowerment and will ensure that it continues to be an important national agenda, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said women were one of the most important pillars of national development not only for the social, political and economic aspects but in all aspects.

“The findings of a study show that a 30 per cent increase in the participation of women in the Malaysian labour market can increase the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) between seven and 12 per cent per year,” he said in a pre-recorded message in conjunction with International Women’s Day 2021 that was broadcast on local television stations today.

The prime minister is currently on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said that although success after success has been achieved, the task of empowering women needed to be streamlined as they were still plagued by various issues including stigmatisation and stereotyping that limited their role in certain areas as they are often linked to traditional roles, especially in care and nurturing.

“Their tendency to become victims of domestic violence and sexual harassment in the workplace. Issues like child abuse, “sugar daddies” and incest also worries us because women also become victims, “he said.

Muhyiddin also drew attention to the lack of involvement of all parties in providing an environment that supports and encourages women’s empowerment.

“Indirectly, the silent motherhood penalty seems to be a subject that is accepted by all,” he said, referring to a term coined by sociologists who argue that in the workplace, working mothers encounter systematic disadvantages in pay, perceived competence, and benefits relative to childless women.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic has also made the issue increasingly critical and significant.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister said several facilities were announced by the government under the Economic Stimulus Package through the Prihatin, Penjana, Permai, MyDIGITAL and Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint initiatives as well as in the 2021 Budget which directly benefits women in the pandemic recovery phase.

“To ensure that women’s empowerment continues to be an important national agenda, I welcome the proposal from the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development for the Women’s Empowerment Model to be the driver of women’s development in the country.

“I call on all everyone to join forces in achieving this agenda so that all women can be empowered inclusively. With this initiative, more women are rising up to face the current challenges,” he said

This year’s Women’s Day celebration is themed ‘Choose to Challenge’ — Bernama