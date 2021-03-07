N. Sembilan mulls using Nilai Indoor Stadium as Covid-19 vaccination centre

A medical worker receives his Covid-19 jab at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, March 7 — The Negri Sembilan government is mulling to use the Nilai Indoor Stadium near here as a Vaccine Dispensing Centre (PPV) in the state for phase three of the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme.

Negri Sembilan state secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik said the move was to support and help the government in implementing the programme in the best manner possible.

“However, the Negri Sembilan Health Department (JKNS) is still studying the suitability of the location.

“If it is approved to be used as a PPV, all preparations will be done under the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) at the Negri Sembilan-level,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Dr Razali, who is also Negri Sembilan CITF chairman advised people in the state to register for vaccination through the MySejahtera application; or at www.vaksincovid.gov.my; or via the hotline at 1800-888-828.

On February 24, Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said a total of 37 health clinics throughout the state would be used as PPVs, while 16 halls had been identified for the purpose in phases two and three of the immunisation programme. — Bernama