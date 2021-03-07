Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases fall below 2,000 for two consecutive days

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 cases hit 1,683 today, dipping below the 2,000-case mark for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile 2,506 people were recorded to have recovered today, resulting in the reduction of active cases to 20,333.

According to the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, another three individuals have died from Covid-19, raising the country’s death toll from the disease to 1,169.

Ten cases today were imported, while the remaining were local transmissions.

In total, Malaysians comprised 1,136 — or 67.5 per cent — of today’s cases.

As for cases recorded by each state and Federal Territory, Selangor maintained it’s top spot with 746 new cases. This was followed by Sarawak (201 cases), Penang (172 cases), Johor (158 cases), and Kuala Lumpur (125 cases).

In the single-digit range were Putrajaya, Melaka and Labuan with two, three, and eight cases respectively.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are currently 174 Covid-19 patients warded in intensive care units (ICUs) across the country, with 81 of them needing breathing assistance.

In the past 24 hours, eight new clusters were recorded, with two in Selangor, two in Sarawak, and one each in Sabah, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Perlis.

Six of these clusters are work-place related, while two involve detention centres.

In total, 472 clusters are still active out of the 1,199 clusters detected here since the arrival of the virus.

The recovery rate from Covid-19 in Malaysia stands at 93.14 per cent, while the death rate is 0.37 per cent.