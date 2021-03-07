Communications and Multimedia Ministry to assist Tourism Ministry promote tourism industry, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah during a virtual engagement session with the Federation of National Writers Association (Gapena) at his ministry in Putrajaya, February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, March 7 --The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will continue to play its role by assisting the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in restoring the country’s tourism industry now that inter-district travel is allowed.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the ministry had offered its assistance to help MOTAC to promote places of interest through broadcasts by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA).

“Apart from RTM and BERNAMA, we also have the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) which can help Motac in reviving the tourism sector which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic by publishing short videos and documentaries.

“In fact, if there are private companies that are interested in producing promotional videos for the purpose, they can also apply for grants through the Malaysian Creative Industry Stimulus Package (Prisma),” he told a press conference after attending the Indera Mahkota Prihatin Programme at Terminal Sentral Kuantan, here today.

Earlier, Saifuddin, who is Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament, inspecting the cashless ticket kiosk at the terminal and expressed hoped that more of such facility could be installed to avoid face to face contact when buying tickets.

The programme, which was also attended by Finas chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri, saw 108 bus and taxi drivers ,as well as hawkers, receiving food baskets.

Saifuddin said the revival of tourism activities would help many quarters who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to be back in business or able to earn again, including the bus and taxi drivers , as well as the petty traders.

In another development, Saifuddin said KKMM has yet to receive information on the Covid-19 vaccination for media practitioners.

“We have requested that media practitioners be included in the first group, but in terms of priority, it (vaccination) is for those who directly deal with security issues,” he said.

It had been reported by the media that teachers and media practitioners would be in the list of recipients under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, along with more than 200,000 frontliners who have registered for the vaccination. — Bernama