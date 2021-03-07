Cable repair under Penang Bridge to be completed earlier, says TNB

A general view of the Penang Bridge. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 7 — Work to repair electrical cables under the Penang Bridge, which caught fire on February 22, has been shortened by a week compared to the scheduled 118 days, as work to dismantle the cable support structure and the damaged cables were completed in four days ending today.

In a statement today, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) said based on the latest schedule, the repair period would only be 112 days and, subsequently, PLUS would speed up an investigation on the structural situation and to repair the bridge which is expected to take two months from tomorrow.

TNB Chief Grid Officer, Datuk Husaini Husin said work to repair the 132kV cables which caught fire at Kilometre 3.2 of the bridge, among others, includes the replacement of three circuit cables. — Bernama