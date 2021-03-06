More than 12,000 entrepreneurs benefit from recovery plan, says deputy minister

KUANTAN, March 6 — A total of 12,138 entrepreneurs have benefitted from the first phase of the Entrepreneur and Cooperative Recovery plan with an allocation of RM171 million, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives deputy minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Mas Ermieyati said the first phase was implemented from May to December 2020, which had benefitted 96.52 per cent of Bumiputera entrepreneurs, while the second phase would run from January until May this year involving an allocation of RM17.1 million.

She said a total of 8.5 per cent of entrepreneurs nationwide were forced to cease their business operations while 58 per cent faced various issues stemming from the spread of the Covid-19 infection since early last year.

“Recognising the huge implications of this pandemic on entrepreneurs, the ministry has developed a special Entrepreneur and Cooperative Recovery Plan to ensure the sustainability and recovery of the businesses of those involved,” she told reporters after launching Coop Ummah supermarket owned by Koperasi Ummah Berhad here today.

Also present at the ceremony were Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (CCM) deputy chairman Zazali Harun and Koperasi Ummah Berhad chairman Sabariah Mohd Noor.

Meanwhile, Mas Ermieyati said 30 per cent of cooperatives nationwide were found to be inactive and the CCM was in the midst of tracking the cooperatives to help them get active again, adding that CCM would always help its members by providing advice and guidance as well as assisting them to change their business plans which failed to give them good returns. — Bernama